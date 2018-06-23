Pooja Sakat’s family awaits Rs 8 lakh compensation from Social Welfare Dept

The family members of deceased Dalit woman Pooja Sakat, whose house was burnt down in the Bhima Koregaon violence that erupted on January 1, are still awaiting the state government’s compensation of Rs 8 lakh.

The compensation was promised by minister of state for social justice and special assistance, Dilip Kamble, as the state’s assistance is meant to either enable construction of the burnt house, or to help the family come out of the financial crisis they underwent in the aftermath of social boycott by a section of local villagers.

Minister Kamble on May 10 had promised that a decision on handing over the compensation of Rs 8 lakh would be taken in two days. However, Dalit activists maintain that there has been no further development in this regard despite constant follow-ups with the state over the issue for the past five months.

Kamble, when contacted, said, “There has been some delay in preparing the cheque. I have personally issued instructions to the concerned department. The compensation cheque worth Rs 8 lakh will be handed over to Pooja’s family soon,” he said.

Pooja Sakat’s stone-tin shed was destroyed in the caste riots that erupted in the Bhima Koregaon region of Pune district on January 1,2018.

One person was killed and four others were injured after violence broke out in the Bhima Koregaon region of Pune district during celebrations to mark the bicentenary of a historic battle between the British and Peshwa forces.

On April 22, 19-year-old Pooja, a class 11 student, who was a key witness to the vandalism that took place on January 1 and which led to the burning down of her house, was found dead in a well. Her family members have alleged that Pooja was murdered as she was a prime witness to the house-burning incident.

The Shikrapur police had booked nine persons and arrested two on charges of abetting Pooja’s suicide.