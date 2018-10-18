Prime land in Pune’s Khadki secured for public utility space, to be used to build yoga centre

Republican Party of India (RPI-Athawale) leader Parshuram Wadekar and his wife, BJP-RPI corporator from Bopodi, Sunita Wadekar, have succeeded in securing prime public land of one acre which was enclosed in controversial builder Avinash Bhosale’s super-luxury Castel Royale residential project near Savitribai Phule Pune University’s Khadki gate.

The public land will be used for establishing a Vipassana and Yoga centre which is to be constructed and run by the Pune municipal corporation (PMC). Girish Bapat, Pune’s guardian minister and BJP leader, is part of the public project.

Parasuram Wadekar told HT that although he is not the incumbent corporator, he was aware of the public land which is located in the private residential project.

“I was aware that the developer Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd, which has constructed the Castel Royale project needed to hand over a developed plot of 40 gunthas( (1 guntha equals 1,089 square feet) from this project to PMC. As this place is serene and peaceful, I wanted to initiate an innovative project on this plot. I therefore, followed it up with Pune municipal corporation for getting possession of almost two to three acres of land from the developer. Prashant Waghmare, city engineer, extended considerable assistance in getting possession of this land,” Wadekar said.

He said that a Vipassana centre that has been planned on this land would be beneficial for all.

“A former IAS officer and some other good friends suggested that a meditation centre and library should be set up on the plot. I was impressed by the idea and ensured that a budgetary provision of Rs 1.5 crore was made for this centre in the PMC budget,” Wadekar said.

On July 16, PMC initiated the ground-breaking ceremony of the centre with Pune guardian minister Girish Bapat as the chief guest.

The construction work has also begun on the project. “I am planning to infuse more funds for this project in the next year’s budget from my wife Sunita Wadekar’s budgetary provision to make the Vipassana centre one of the most noteworthy projects in the city,” he said.

Wadekar said that he secured cooperation from all quarters, including the Pune municipal corporation, developer and state government for pursuing this project. “This issue went up all the way to Union minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale and some other leaders. I was successful in convincing them about this project and securing their support,” he said.

A replica of Sanchi Stupa at the entrance, a Vipassana style Pagoda and a library would be the main highlights of this project.

“The general public will be able to come here for meditation and also use the library. Students from Savitribai Phule Pune University will also benefit from it as a reading hall for students will be created here,” he said.

When approached for a statement, Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd (ABIL) informed HT that Amit Bhosale, managing director of the group, was unavailable for the comment as he was in the US.

His father Avinash Bhosale, founder of the ABIL Group, distanced himself from the issue saying, “Currently, only Amit Bhosale looks after all the operations in Pune. Therefore I won’t be able to comment on this particular issue.”

