Principal speak: We are working to bridge industry-academia gap, says Ganesan Ramaswamy

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 16:22 IST

Ganesan Ramaswamy is the director of Allana Institute of Management Sciences, Azam campus, Pune. He is also a management guru, strategy and business consultant, success coach and a leadership felicitator.

What steps are being taken to enhance student skills?

The courses offered in our college are extremely practical oriented. In addition to teaching the regular subjects, students are provided many opportunities to enhance their managerial skills, communication skills, innovation skills and entrepreneurial skills through various round the year training programs, skill development programmes, short term courses, interaction with industry experts and by encouraging the students to do real-time practical projects.

The essential know-the-college information is...?

Allana Institute of Management Sciences is part of the Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society. Our college offers MBA MCA and PhD programs affiliated to the Savitribai Phule Pune University. Our institute has been in existence since 1998. The 24-acre campus has state of the art infrastructure and facilities including library, computer laboratories, indoor and outdoor recreation facilities, well-equipped classrooms, syndicate rooms conference rooms as well as experienced faculty members. The college has a distinguished alumni who are well employed in various sectors all over the world.

What are you doing for students in terms of up gradation?

In future our main focus area will be collaboration with international universities, emphasis on innovation and generation of innovative ideas from our students, promoting entrepreneurial mindset of our students and helping them to become employment generators rather than employment seekers. We are also changing the methodology of our knowledge transfer by including real-time case studies and skill sets, introducing e-learning as well as bridging the industry-academia gap.

What are your plans for the future?

We fully understand that the world is getting extremely dynamic and competitive. We are gearing up for this changing scenario by understanding the deep-rooted changed mindset required at all levels to face the new challenges. We are introducing our students to new and emerging skill sets and domains such as big data, mobile computing, artificial intelligence, digital marketing, robotics and other such areas so that our students get absorbed in the industry and are able to meet the demands.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 16:22 IST