Protest in Pune: Central Excise and CGST officers agitate over promotions, healthcare

Raising their voices against the Central board of indirect taxes and customs, the officers of Central Excise and Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) officers protested outside the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bhavan in the city on January 8. The officers held a lunch hour protest to highlight their long- pending demands such as five times promotion in a career span along with the higher pay grade levels and facilities of health care.

Aggrieved with the board of for turning a deaf ear to the demands, Sanjay Srinivasan, president, All India Association of Central Excise Gazetted Executive Officers said, “We have been in constant communication with the officers of the central board. However, all our demands have been trivialised. Hence, we resorted to a two- day lunch hour protest on January 8 and 9.” The staff members have a regular dialogue with the administration with regard to the problems faced by them but to little effect. The officers are not only tasked with GST work but also handle legacy issues in addition to audit and investigation. Besides this, the officers are also seeking appointment in Inspector cadre based on seniority basis across India.

This would resolve inter cadre disparities and reintroduce inter Commissionerate transfers along with a demand to roll back the new pension scheme and instead bring back the old pension scheme in place for all those who joined the government services after January 1, 2004.

“We hope for positive communication after the protest. However, if things do not go as planned, we will eventually decide the future course of action,” said Srinivasan.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 15:12 IST