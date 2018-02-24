Protesting Sinhgad students, teachers to meet CM with BJP MLA Medha Kulkarni

Sinhgad Institute students who have been protesting at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus against the Sinhagad Institutes’ management, decided to end their indefinite hunger strike on Saturday while continuing with their protest.

This decision followed after an appeal by SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar and BJP’s Kothrud MLA Medha Kulkarni, who urged the students. On Saturday, Kulkarni assured the student representatives that a meeting would be organised with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the education minister for the appointment of an administrator and other demands of the students and professors of the college who are on strike.

On Friday evening, Sitaram Gosawi, a fourth year mechanical engineering student of the institute’s Lonavla campus, was admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital after his health deteriorated due to an indefinite hunger strike.

Gosawi was protesting against the college management’s failure to pay staff salaries over the last many months and the impact of staff unrest on teaching at the campus. Gosawi was among the 15 students who began their strike on February 15.

When Gosawi complained about dizziness, his friends rushed him to the hospital.

Tushar Pawar, a student, said, “Gosawi has been admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital and is being treated for hunger-related problems after he complained of dizziness and nausea.” He said that the student’s condition had stabilised by Saturday afternoon.

“Our main demand is that college must reopen at the earliest and our exams, scheduled to begin March 6, must be postponed and held at a later date . The students will require time for studies and exam preparation. There have been no lectures and practicals since the past two-and-a-half months ,” he said.

Gosavi said, “I was breathless and my blood pressure shot up due to the hunger strike. However, we are not withdrawing the strike completely and will go ahead with the normal strike at the university and are withdrawing from hunger strike. We have still not got any concrete solution to our problems. Nobody is taking responsibility for solving our problem,” he said.

Savitribai Phule Pune University vice-chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar issued a statement on Saturday that the university stood with the students of Sinhgad Technical Education Society and their interest has been accorded top priority. The university has taken necessary steps to take strict action against the college administration based on the inquiry committee report.

“The college administration has been informed about the inquiry committee report and action being taken against them.The students must withdraw their agitation and hunger strike as the university understands the gravity of their problems and also of their professors,” Karmalkar said.