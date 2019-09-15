Public spaces in Pune that provide green respite to residents

pune

Pune was long known for its serene beauty and picturesque locations. Over the years, people started to miss the “bicycle city” owing to urban development and expanding infrastructure. While green lands took form of building and concrete space, residents longed for places to relax and unwind. HT brings to you four public places that are open to all, have free entry and ideal spot to walk, jog and meditate.

We picked four spots in the city that have continued to serve as green cover to residents around and beyond. From Osho Teerth Park in Koregaon Park and Hirwai in Deccan to parks in Katraj and Bopodi, these spaces have maintained a clean and green area for Punekars.

Besides, being a natural air purifier, the green gardens are the most preferred place of hang-out among the young and adults alike when it comes to spending some time in solitude.

While some serve as a jogging track for senior citizens, some are a relaxing and unwind spot for all age groups. From children to senior citizens, residents visit these areas as much as twice a day for fresh air, exercising and unwinding. There are issues faced too, like littering, stray animals and hygiene, but residents are working towards maintaining these spaces to the best or their capacity.

Shahu Maharaj Pakshi Vihar Kendra

Where: 49/1/252/11, opposite National School, Shanta Apte road, Sangamnagar, old Sangvi,

Size: 16,000 square metres

Opened: 2011

Timings: 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm

Open gymnasium and healthy living

A barren, neglected riverbank of Mula river in Bopodi is now the most sought-after garden and jogging track for residents after the PMC garden department decided to beautify it in 2011.

“We worked on it according to the flow of the river as part of riverbank development project. There used to be an old ghat on the riverbank, which we began to refurbish and installed idols of God Shankar, Goddess Parvati and God Ganesh. The idols were made of fibreglass,” said Ashok Ghorpade, garden superintendent, PMC.

The garden has a 3-km jogging track, benches and an open gymnasium, besides lawn grass and indigenous trees to create an allure for migrating birds. The public space has also become a regular spot for bird watchers. To attract kids, models of animals like deer, zebra and elephant are installed along the jogging track.

Gautam Gaikwad, a retired government official, said, “The garden makes you feel energetic. Earlier, there used to be a lot of grassy knolls and mosquitoes due to water hyacinth. With knolls cleared and a lawn in its place and the flowing river are the major attractions that make me visit the garden every day.”

Sushil Mathew, another resident, recalls the place being a brick-kiln operational close to the riverbank. “The place is transformed for good and a favourite spot for birdwatchers. The authorities should charge an entry fee to maintain the garden,” Mathew said.

Osho Teerth park

Where: DH Dhunjibhoy road, between lane number 2 and 3, Koregaon Park road

Size: 12 acres

Opened: 1991

Timing: 6 am to 9 am and 3 pm to 6 pm

Community garden blooms from wasteland

Osho Teerth park is a beautiful 12-acre park that has been created out of a publicly owned nullah. It was given on a long lease by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to the Osho Commune in 1990 for development of a garden.

Earlier, the area was an eyesore on the Pune landscape before becoming an aesthetic cynosure. The park was barren land with a black-sludge-carrying-nullah running through it. Used oil of nearby railway yard was dumped into the water body. Human waste from neighbouring slum also contributed to the putrid concoction.

In May, 1990, Shunyo Foundation began to develop the area in association with PMC and the state government. The land has now been transformed into a landscaped garden with fountains, waterfalls and pathways. Amrit Sadhana, spokesperson for Osho International Meditation Resort, said, “Water management became the key to this ecological experiment. After a lot of experiments, we came up with a natural purification system. We created successional ponds, special plants and aquatic life forms to draw out the remaining contaminants from the sewage water. The resulting water is suitable for extensive irrigation system and for the aqua features of the inspired landscape dotted through the park.

“Twenty-two kilometres of polymerising vinyl chloride (PVC) mainland pipe was laid around the perimeter of the plot to carry water and electricity. At least 5,000 truck-loads of soil were topped with millions of different and attractive rock plants providing varying shapes of green,” said Sadhana.

Osho Teerth has become one of the main attractions in Pune. At least 1,000 people visit the park during the week and at least 2,500 people visit on Sundays.

Mahantesh Gurubhetti, resident of Koregaon Park, said I often go to the Osho Teerth Park for I enjoy the silence and the beauty of nature. There are very old trees which are very beautiful to look at. I often go there to meditate while some friends come bring along a book. My favourite spot is near the Buddha statue surrounded by lush greenery and bamboo fronds.

Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar garden is designed to house a jogging track and a children play area. ( Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO )

Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar

Where: Shamaprasad society, Morebaug, Katraj

Size: 3 acres

Opened: 2017

Timing: 6 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 11 pm

For the love of a garden, natural retreat

Spread over three acres, the garden used to be a spot for dumping debris. PMC garden department, in 2017, decided to clear the debris and turn the plot into a garden. “There was a demand from residents for a public garden owing to which we have developed one on a garden reservation plot found near the Shamaprasad society,” said Ashok Ghorpade, garden superintendent, PMC.

Landscape experts decided to use the rough and uneven ground of the garden as a natural slope while designing. The garden is designed to house a jogging track and a children play area. It also has an open gymnasium. The garden also boasts of 200 to 300 varieties of indigenous trees, like neem and tamhan, as well as fruit-bearing ones to attract birds. The garden department took five months to develop the garden.

Mangesh Joshi, an engineer, said, “The recently-opened garden is a blessing for residents as there was not a single open space in the neighbourhood where we could meet people and unwind. We sincerely hope that residents in this area will support the civic body in maintaining the garden.”

Hirwai is more of a trail or path than a garden. Frequented by one and all, the track is a favourite amongst Punekars. ( Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO )

Hirwai garden

Where: Canal road, Deccan Gymkhana

Size: 23,000 square metres

Opened: 2004

Timing: 6 am to 11 am, 4 pm to 8 pm

Get fit for free at this jogging track

Designed especially for running, jogging and walking, Hirwai is more of a trail or path than a garden. Frequented by one and all right from families out for strolls to runners training for marathons, the track is a favourite amongst Punekars.

Architect Shobha Bopatkar designed the track while Hemant and Gauri Naiknavare monitored the project. It was made on a budget of Rs 40 lakh. The track was to be completed in two-and-a-half years, but took seven years owing to court cases and legal hassles. Sandhya Gokhale, writer and lawyer, said, “I feel satisfied that we could save this piece of land. It may not be as we had planned, because of many external factors. However, we have managed to create a green space that works well for residents. It was a seven-year-long battle. We can still do more. We don’t need funds, but voluntary service to plan it well and have a vision. We will take steps to enhance the space and make it better.”

Dr Shrikant Mundada, a regular visitor, said, “The track is well-maintained and close to my residence. I feel like walking in a forest when I visit this place. My concerns are stray dogs and ill-maintained washrooms. Many senior citizens visit the green belt and they are scared of dogs. The authorities should do something about it.”

