Pune activists demand action from govt to prevent flooding in city

PUNE Activists from various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have written to top government officials on Monday demanding action to be taken to prevent river encroachment and save Pune city from flooding.

The letter written to municipal commissioners Saurabh Rao (Pune) and Shravan Hardikar (Pimpri-Chinchwad); divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaiskar and district collector Naval Kishore Ram is signed by activists Sarang Yadwadkar, Sujit Patwardhan (Parisar), Narendra Chugh (Jala Biradari), Shailaja Deshpande (Jeevit Nadi), Dhananjay Shedbale (Devrai Foundation) and Vijay Kumbhar of Surajya Sangharsha Samiti.

“Punekars are on the brink of an unprecedented situation. The blue line of Mutha is defined at 60,000 cusecs (cubic foot per second) of water, but we are running helter-skelter in panic and confusion with a discharge of mere 45,000-50,000 cusecs. Who is responsible for this situation?” Yadwadkar said.

He blamed the situation on encroachment by unscrupulous developers, ignorant citizens, careless and short-sighted bureaucrats and corrupt officials in the Irrigation department.

