Home / Pune News / Pune airport handles 17 flights on first day of resumption

Pune airport handles 17 flights on first day of resumption

Domestic passenger flight operations, which remained suspended for two months owing to the nationwide lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, resumed on Monday.

pune Updated: May 26, 2020 13:51 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Pune, Maharashtra
The passengers are instructed to travel to and from the airport either in their own vehicles or use dial a rickshaw facility.
The passengers are instructed to travel to and from the airport either in their own vehicles or use dial a rickshaw facility. (HT photo/ Shankar Narayan)
         

On the first day of resumption of flight services, the Pune international airport in Maharashtra has handled arrival and departure of 17 scheduled flights by Monday late evening, a senior aviation official said.

Domestic passenger flight operations, which remained suspended for two months owing to the nationwide lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, resumed on Monday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“Till Monday late evening, nine flights carrying 672 passengers landed at the Pune airport while eight flights with 985 passengers have taken off,” said a Pune Airport Authority official.

With services of app-based cab aggregators not available as Pune falls in the Covid red zone, the passengers have been instructed to travel to and from the airport either in their own vehicles or use dial a rickshaw facility, he said.

While no arriving passenger was stamped for “home quarantine”, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said they are awaiting Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) from the government.

‘Request PM Modi to play on front foot’: Rahul Gandhi on lockdown exit plan
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
LIVE: Gujarat unable to curb the pandemic, says Sena’s Sanjay Raut
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
Novavax latest to start human trial of Covid-19 vaccine: How is it different?
Spanish cyclist stranded in Tripura leaves after two months
Skoda shifts to top gear, drives in 2020 Karoq, Rapid TSI, Superb FL in India
Covid-19: Deaths cross 4k mark in India, WHO suspends trials of HCQ
