Pune Airport ranked third best in the category of 5-15 million passengers

Pune: City’s Lohegaon airport, along with Cochin and Kolkata airports, has been jointly rated as the World’s Third Best Airports for customer experience in the 5-15 million passengers per annum category at the prestigious Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards 2017.

The Airports Council International (ACI), established in 1991 and the only global trade representative of the world’s airport authorities, announced its ratings on Tuesday.

The selection of Pune airport was made on the basis of a worldwide programme in which passengers were surveyed across airports for their feedback on 34 key performance indicators. These included service parameters, airport access, check-in, security screening, restrooms, stores and restaurants, which contribute to satisfying travellers’ needs.

While Pune has bagged third position in the ACI ratings, Hyderabad has retained the top spot jointly followed by Balikpapan (Indonesia) and Hohhot (China) in the 5-15 million passengers per annum category.

Ajay Kumar, director, Pune airport said, “I thank the stakeholders like passengers, Indian Air Force, airlines, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), immigration and customs departments, Airports Authority of India (AAI) staff, taxi and auto operators, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) for bus services and other agencies working for us”.

“We are working to make it number one in this category. This year we will be crossing the eight million passengers’ mark and it will be a record for handling such traffic in the present number of bays and terminal building area,” he said.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), operated by GVK MIAL and Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by GMR-led consortium, have been jointly rated as the World’s Best Airport for customer experience in the 40 million passengers’ category at the ASQ awards 2017.

The winning factors

1.Passenger traffic at Pune airport has been growing exponentially over the years.

2.Managing heavy footfall needs a developed Infrastructure.

3. The survey by which Pune has been ranked third depends on the customer feedback.

4. Owing to the growing traffic, the Pune airport authority has been taking up various steps to boost infrastructure in order to facilitate passengers.

5. Increasing number of chairs, increase in the number of boarding counters, development in the security hold area and other developments have added to the scoring points