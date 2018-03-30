Pune airport saves 112 KW energy with LED lights

In a bid to save electricity, the Airport Authority of India, Pune, has installed Light Emitting Diode (LED) lights in its terminal building as well as in the Apron Area at the Lohegaon International Airport. The initiative, started on Thursday, has helped the airport save energy by 112 kilo watts (KW), said officials.

“LED lights have been installed at the Pune airport terminal building as well as in the Apron Area. This has reduced the electricity load by 112 KW,” said the Airport Authority of India, Pune, through its official twitter handle (@aaipunairport).

The current consumption of the Lohegaon International Airport, according to officials, was 192 KW. However, after the installation of the new LED lights, the consumption has reduced to 80 KW. This has saved a total of 112 KW of electricity.

A senior official from the airport said, “This measure has been taken with a view to reduce the electricity consumption at the airport. Also, because the electricity consumption of the LED lights is very low, it is a very cost-effective measure.”

Meanwhile, to further increase passenger convenience at the Lohegaon International Airport, the Airport Authority on March 27 expanded the existing security hold area by an additional 475 square metres.

Officials from the operations department said, “We have been consistently working towards providing better experience to all our travellers. A lot of complaints of inconvenience regarding the small space in the security areas were reported.”

He further added, “Taking a note of this, we decided to move our offices out of the security area and have shifted to another building. This additional area will be of great assistance in handling the passenger traffic in peak hours.”

The Lohegaon International Airport currently handles 8 million passengers with over 82 daily flights.