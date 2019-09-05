Pune assembly polls: Women hold key in Kasba; Hadapsar has most voters

pune

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 16:38 IST

Pune’s electorate is now more concentrated in suburban parts than the city areas as Hadapsar has emerged as an assembly segment with the highest number of voters while Kasba peth has the least among the eight assembly seats in Pune city.

Pune city has a total electorate of 30,82,021 as of August 31. In Kasba peth, women hold the key to the victory of a candidate as the constituency has more number of female voters as compared to male members.

In Kasba peth, of the total 2,90,442 electorate, male voters are 1,43,999 as compared to 1,46,439 female and four third gender voters. In Wadgaon Sheri, the total electorate stands at 4,52,983 as on August 31. In Pune district, which has a total of 21 assembly segments, Chinchwad has emerged as the constituency with the highest number of voters at 5,16,836.

While the numbers are likely to change as the registration process will go on till the nomination process for the upcoming assembly polls is over, the pattern is likely to remain the same, said officials.

“The registration of new voters will go on till the last date of filing the nomination papers by contestants,” said Monica Singh, Pune district deputy election officer. The dates of elections are likely to be announced post the Ganpati festival and it is likely that the polls will be held in October. The election commission published the rolls on August 31 after it extended the deadline from August 19 in view of the floods in Sangli and Kolhapur.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 16:34 IST