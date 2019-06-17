Pune-based educationist Tanaji Sawant: Thriving in the business of politics

Among the 13 ministers – eight inducted as cabinet ministers and five as minister of state - sworn in on Sunday during the cabinet reshuffle of Devendra Fadnavis government, is Tanaji Sawant, a recent political entrant, climbing new highs in a short span of time.

Sawant, a Pune-based educationalist and businessman, joined the Shiv Sena just three years ago, when the party fielded him for the state legislative council elections from Yavatmal. Sawant, who hails from Solapur, won the polls and consolidated his position in the party.

Since then, his stocks in the party went up with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray giving him the responsibility as deputy leader incharge of Osmanabad and Solapur.

Known to be a ‘crorepati’ – Sawant had declared asset of ₹115 crore during the state council elections – he controls Jayawant Shinkshan Prasarak Mandal (JSPM) and a sugar factory in Osmanabad. Founded in 1998, JSPM now has multiple campuses in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Besides educational institutes and a sugar factory, the member of legislative council has also dabbled his hands in real estate through a housing project in Katraj, where his Pune residence too is located.

Sawant’s entry into the cabinet raised many eyebrows including those from the Shiv Sena. The party leaders said Sawant was credited with the party nominee’s win in Osmanabad, where he not only forced the party to change the candidate, but ensured that Omraje Nimbalkar emerges as the winner.

Through ministership to Sawant along with another recently inducted leader Jaydutt Kshirsagar, Shiv Sena has attempted to focus more on Marathwada, though party leaders feel turncoats and those representing in legislative councils have got the ministerial births. Kshirsagar was till recently with the Nationalist Congress Party.

During the cabinet reshuffle, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis dropped a few ministers, including minister of state Dilip Kamble. Instead party MLA from Maval Sanjay alias Bala Bhegade was added into the cabinet with a minister of state rank. Bhegade got entry over others from Pune district, including Laxman Jagtap and Madhuri Misal.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 15:02 IST