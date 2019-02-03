Pune-based gym instructor suspects affair between wife and father, tries to kill her

A man was booked and arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday for attempting to kill his wife over suspicion of her having an affair with his father. The man was identified as Siddhesh Sanjay Satav (28), a resident of Sumangal residency in Susgaon, Mulshi.

He was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday at 8:40 pm. His wife, a 23-year-old woman, claimed that he hit her on multiple occasions as he suspected her to have relationships with other men including his own father.

On Friday morning, the man allegedly attacked the complainant with a plastic bat as he believed that she was speaking with his father over the phone. Later, he attacked her with a knife, according to the woman’s complaint.

She also submitted in her complaint that the man then pushed her on the floor of their house and tried to strangle her with his hands.

“He is a gym instructor and she is a housewife. They have been in an arranged married since 2016 and have a one -and -half -old daughter. His parents live in Pashan and they moved from that house after marriage because of constant fights. He was presented in court on Saturday,” said police sub-inspector Yogesh Ramekar of Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 498(a) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention to provoke breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Satav at Hinjewadi police station.

