Home / Pune News / Pune businessman missing since Wednesday, police begin search

Pune businessman missing since Wednesday, police begin search

The Pashankar family has auto showrooms and petrol pumps in the city

pune Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 09:23 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Pune
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(HT file)
         

A city-based businessman has been reported missing since Wednesday, said police.The businessman, having interests in automobile and other sectors, was identified as Gautam Pashankar (65), a resident of Modibaug area of Pune.

A complaint has been lodged by Pashankar’s son Kapil and a missing person’s case registered at Shivajinagar police station. “His phone is switched off. We have been trying to reach his phone,” said an official at the police station.

The Pashankar family has auto showrooms and petrol pumps in the city. Pashankar, according to his driver, went missing from close to his residence on Wednesday. The police have now started contacting his acquaintances.

