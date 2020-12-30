e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / Pune News / Pune CBI book five SBI officials for Rs 12 crore fraud

Pune CBI book five SBI officials for Rs 12 crore fraud

pune Updated: Dec 30, 2019 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of CBI, Pune unit, on Monday, booked 14 persons, including five officials of the State Bank of India (SBI), Pirangut branch, for allegedly conniving with a private company in fraudulently disbursing loan of Rs 12 crore. 

Rajendra Kumar, general manager, SBI zonal office, Pune had lodged a complaint on December 7. According to the complainant, the incident took place between 2017-19.

According to the CBI, Pune unit, the accused availed SBI’s Builder Finance Scheme and sanctioned credit facility under the scheme. Thus, causing a loss of Rs 12.34 crore to SBI.

A case has been registered against Swaroop Homes LLP (partners Priyanka Alande and Jidnyasa Patil), Sai Essen 94 LLP (partners Ashok Mane, Deepak Ashok Mane, Surendra Agrawal, Satish Agrawal, Narendra Agrawal and Nitin Agrawal), Tejas More, Swapnil Alande, Bhausaheb Bhosale (guarantor), Manisha Bhausaheb Bhosale (guarantor), KKSS & Associates (CA through partner), Adv Dattatray Mali, for criminal conspiracy with bank officials namely Anubhuti Tripathi, former branch manager, SBI, Pirangut branch; Amit Patil, former credit support officer; Sneha Jadhav, SBI employee and Manavendra Ashok, SBI employee, Pune west.

 The accused have been charged for offences under Sections 120b (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

top news
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat appointed first Chief of Defence Staff
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat appointed first Chief of Defence Staff
Not demanded anything, says Raut who skipped Thackeray’s cabinet expansion
Not demanded anything, says Raut who skipped Thackeray’s cabinet expansion
Fire at reception area of PM’s Lok Kalyan Marg home, brought under control
Fire at reception area of PM’s Lok Kalyan Marg home, brought under control
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
Odisha IAS officer arrested for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe
Odisha IAS officer arrested for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
On New Year’s Eve, Ola to deploy ‘Safety Scouts’ in seven cities
On New Year’s Eve, Ola to deploy ‘Safety Scouts’ in seven cities
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
trending topics
Anti-CAA protestDelhiSourav GangulyAmitabh BachchanAnti-defection law

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News