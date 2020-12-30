Pune CBI book five SBI officials for Rs 12 crore fraud

pune

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 22:20 IST

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of CBI, Pune unit, on Monday, booked 14 persons, including five officials of the State Bank of India (SBI), Pirangut branch, for allegedly conniving with a private company in fraudulently disbursing loan of Rs 12 crore.

Rajendra Kumar, general manager, SBI zonal office, Pune had lodged a complaint on December 7. According to the complainant, the incident took place between 2017-19.

According to the CBI, Pune unit, the accused availed SBI’s Builder Finance Scheme and sanctioned credit facility under the scheme. Thus, causing a loss of Rs 12.34 crore to SBI.

A case has been registered against Swaroop Homes LLP (partners Priyanka Alande and Jidnyasa Patil), Sai Essen 94 LLP (partners Ashok Mane, Deepak Ashok Mane, Surendra Agrawal, Satish Agrawal, Narendra Agrawal and Nitin Agrawal), Tejas More, Swapnil Alande, Bhausaheb Bhosale (guarantor), Manisha Bhausaheb Bhosale (guarantor), KKSS & Associates (CA through partner), Adv Dattatray Mali, for criminal conspiracy with bank officials namely Anubhuti Tripathi, former branch manager, SBI, Pirangut branch; Amit Patil, former credit support officer; Sneha Jadhav, SBI employee and Manavendra Ashok, SBI employee, Pune west.

The accused have been charged for offences under Sections 120b (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.