Pune children run against child abuse

PT Usha, retired Indian track and field star, called for the need to celebrate running to promote physical fitness and highlight the importance of a safe environment for children.

Usha was in the city to inaugurate the second edition of a kids marathon, a short-distance running meet, at Taljai cricket ground, Sahakarnagar on February 17.

The event, organised by Little Millennium, was conducted in eight different categories for children between the age group of two and 10 years. The ‘marathon’ was conducted to the movement against child abuse and promote the healthy development of children.

Manjit Legha, academic director, Little Millennium pre-school said, “The marathon is to encourage being fit and healthy. To teach a child about safety from child abuse you have to teach the concept of safety first, you need to teach them to be strong, to look after themselves.”

The first Pune edition of the kids marathon was held three years ago. In the second edition, the footfall was at least 6,000 with children, parents, teachers and management.

Nargis Ali, chief learning officer and principal, Little Millennium pre-school, Undri, said, “The awareness programme is conducted pan-India to educate parents on the importance of child abuse and how mentally and physically it effects the child.”

