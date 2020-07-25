e-paper
Home / Pune News / Pune city reports 2,011 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, 49 deaths

Pune city reports 2,011 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, 49 deaths

However, Pune Municipal corporation (PMC) reported 1,479 positives which takes the progressive positive to 45,544 and with 29 fresh deaths, the city's death count as per the PMC, stood at 1,133.

pune Updated: Jul 25, 2020 16:28 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Shops reopen after lockdown at Laxmi road in Pune, India, on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Shops reopen after lockdown at Laxmi road in Pune, India, on Friday, July 24, 2020.(HT PHOTO)
         

The city, on Friday, reported 2,011 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, according to the data of the state health department. This takes the progressive positive cases in the city to 47,457.

While 49 more deaths were reported taking the virus-related death toll in the city to 1,203.

However, Pune Municipal corporation (PMC) reported 1,479 positives which takes the progressive positive to 45,544 and with 29 fresh deaths, the city’s death count as per the PMC, stood at 1,133.

Out of the 17,686 patients admitted at various city hospitals, 663 are in a critical condition, out of which 102 are on ventilators and 561 are in ICU or in non-invasive ventilators.

The civic body also reduced the number of testing across the city which was usually about 7,000 as of last week to 5,747 as of Friday taking the total count to 2.35 lakh.

A total of 817 people were discharged after being declared as cured of the virus taking the total count of discharged people to 26,725.

The deaths include eight deaths reported from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH), five deaths from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), two each from Surya Sahyadri Hospital, Ruby Hall Clinic, Noble Hospital, Ratna Hospital.

One death each from Naidu hospital, Symbiosis hospital, Sahyadri Hospital (Nagar), Inamdar Hospital, Sanjeevan hospital, Jupiter hospital, AIIMS Hospital and Dalvi hospital.

Also, seven deaths of residents from out of PMC limits were reported from city hospitals including two each from SGH, Symbiosis hospital and DMH and one death from AICTS hospital.

