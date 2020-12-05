e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune civic body issues fresh list of micro containment zones

Pune civic body issues fresh list of micro containment zones

Six newly declared micro containment zones are areas from Kasba-Vishrambaugwada, Bibvewadi, Kondhwa-Yewlewadi and three areas from the Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward namely, Iris society in Magarpatta city, Sasanenagar and Fursungi

pune Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 16:19 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Somnath Bankar, assistant municipal commissioner of the ward claimed that people in the ward did not follow any social distancing norms or wear masks during the Diwali days.
Somnath Bankar, assistant municipal commissioner of the ward claimed that people in the ward did not follow any social distancing norms or wear masks during the Diwali days. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a fresh list of Covid-19 micro containment zones, with six areas in the city where movement of residents is restricted.

Of the six such zones, three are from the Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward.

The ward has been reporting maximum number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic and geographical challenges, including the wide spread of the area is now proving to be a challenge for the administration.

The six newly declared micro containment zones are areas from Kasba-Vishrambaugwada, Bibvewadi, Kondhwa-Yewlewadi and three areas from the Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward namely, Iris society in Magarpatta city, Sasanenagar and Fursungi.

Somnath Bankar, assistant municipal commissioner of the ward claimed that people in the ward did not follow any social distancing norms or wear masks during the Diwali days.

He said, “People thronged the markets despite repeated warnings by the administration. However it is also true that this is the largest ward of all the 15 wards in the city, spread across an area of about 54 square kilometres with a population of about 10 lakh people. We also have the maximum number of hospitals which is why people from nearby villages and outside PMC limits are also being brought here.”

The ward has been consistently reporting the maximum number of cases, which is why it has been one of the worst affected wards in the city too. “The newly added villages are also reporting fresh Covid-19 cases which is adding to the total tally of the ward,” said Bankar. As per the latest guidelines issued by the state, all SARI and ILI patients in any containment zones must be tested regularly for any flu-like symptoms for early detection and treatment.

top news
Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
Farmers protest Live Updates: Farmers’ leaders threaten to walk out of meeting if Centre fails to decide on demands raised
Farmers protest Live Updates: Farmers’ leaders threaten to walk out of meeting if Centre fails to decide on demands raised
Covid-19: No UK quarantine for business activity from today
Covid-19: No UK quarantine for business activity from today
Stop commenting on our leadership if you want stable govt: Cong leader to Maha allies
Stop commenting on our leadership if you want stable govt: Cong leader to Maha allies
‘Owaisi, KCR eat biryani together,’ says BJP; AIMIM mum on alliance
‘Owaisi, KCR eat biryani together,’ says BJP; AIMIM mum on alliance
‘Very few players come like him’: India batsman reminds Kaif of Dravid
‘Very few players come like him’: India batsman reminds Kaif of Dravid
Vaccine update: India’s purchase will cover 60% population
Vaccine update: India’s purchase will cover 60% population
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In