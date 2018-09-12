Pune civic chief to inspect new footpaths at Deccan Corner to ensure smooth Ganesh processions

The traffic police department has proposed that the newly erected footpaths at Deccan corner be demolished as they believed that it could cause hindrance to the Ganesh festival procession.

In lieu of this, Saurabh Rao, pune municipal commissioner along with the traffic police officials, has decided to conduct a joint site inspection.

The Pune municipal corporation had widened the footpaths on Jungli Maharaj road and in front of Bank of Maharashtra near the Deccan bus stop. Traffic police said that it would create difficulty for Ganesh procession as the vehicles carrying Ganesh idols would not able to take a turn at the juncture.

Rao said that he would conduct a site inspection along with the traffic police officials and decide on the next course of action. on. “ If the footpaths are not removed, it would increase the Ganesh procession time and the administration would get critisized. At the other hand, if the newly erected footpath is removed, there are also chances of criticism. But the administration has to take a decision on this and I will personally visit the spot,” Rao said. The PMC is making smart roads in the city under which the footpaths are being widened

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 16:45 IST