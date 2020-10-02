e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune district reports 2,625 fresh Covid-19 cases, 45 deaths on Thursday

Pune district reports 2,625 fresh Covid-19 cases, 45 deaths on Thursday

Out of these total cases, 2,32,370 have recovered; 5,858 were declared dead and 57,460 are active cases

pune Updated: Oct 02, 2020 16:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Health workers testing people for Covid-19 at a centre at Dhankawadi.
Health workers testing people for Covid-19 at a centre at Dhankawadi.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
         

Pune district reported 2,625 positive cases and 45 Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, as per the state health department which took the progressive positive count to 2,95,689.

Out of these total cases, 2,32,370 have recovered; 5,858 were declared dead and 57,460 are active cases.

While the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) reported 1,069 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 1,56,783 and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening which took the death toll to 3,553.

The Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) reported 603 fresh positive cases taking the total cases to 76,036 and ten deaths in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening which took the death toll to 1,060.

Pune rural reported 953 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 62,870 and ten deaths in last 24 hours till Thursday evening which took the death toll to 1,245, according to the state health department.

top news
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Priyanka Gandhi attends prayer meet for Hathras victim at Delhi temple
Priyanka Gandhi attends prayer meet for Hathras victim at Delhi temple
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In