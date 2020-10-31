e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune district reports 752 fresh Covid cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours

Pune district reports 752 fresh Covid cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours

The city reported 277 new cases taking the total count to 171,766 and 6 deaths taking the death toll to 3,900 while PCMC reported 153 new cases taking the final count to 84,374 and one death with 1,200 as death toll.

pune Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:41 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustan Times, Pune
A health worker working at a Covid 19 testing centre at Katraj in Pune, India, on Friday, September 18, 2020.
A health worker working at a Covid 19 testing centre at Katraj in Pune, India, on Friday, September 18, 2020. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
         

The district on Saturday reported 787 fresh Covid cases and 7 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll for Pune district as per the state health department is 6,673 and currently 24,573 are active cases.

The city reported 277 new cases taking the total count to 171,766 and 6 deaths taking the death toll to 3,900 while PCMC reported 153 new cases taking the final count to 84,374 and one death with 1,200 as death toll.

Pune rural reported 322 new cases taking the final count to 76,966 and 7 deaths taking the death toll to 1,571, according to the state health department.

Pune district’s recovery rate crossed over 90% as of the 3.33 lakh Covid cases reported till date from the district, over three lakh patients have been declared as recovered and discharged from home isolation or hospital treatment.

The state health department reported that 8,241 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 15.03 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 89.85%. Also, 6,190 new cases in the state were reported on Saturday taking the total to over 16.72 lakh.

In addition, 127 Covid deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 44,390. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.62%. Out of 8,906,826 laboratory samples, 1,672,858 have been tested positive (18.78%) for Covid until Friday. Currently, 2,529,462 people are in home quarantine and 12,411 people are in institutional quarantine.

top news
Will provide 19 lakh job opportunities in Bihar, says BJP chief Nadda
Will provide 19 lakh job opportunities in Bihar, says BJP chief Nadda
Work, don’t show off: PM Modi’s mantra for young probationers
Work, don’t show off: PM Modi’s mantra for young probationers
DC vs MI LIVE: Bumrah troubles DC with Pant, Stoinis wickets
DC vs MI LIVE: Bumrah troubles DC with Pant, Stoinis wickets
Kamal Nath challenges EC order to revoke star campaigner status in SC
Kamal Nath challenges EC order to revoke star campaigner status in SC
Won’t be surprised if Tejashwi becomes Bihar’s CM, says Sanjay Raut
Won’t be surprised if Tejashwi becomes Bihar’s CM, says Sanjay Raut
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
Bihar Poll Live: UP CM Yogi Adityanath promises development for all
Bihar Poll Live: UP CM Yogi Adityanath promises development for all
KXIP vs RR Review, DC vs MI & RCB vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
KXIP vs RR Review, DC vs MI & RCB vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In