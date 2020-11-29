e-paper
Pune district reports 781 fresh Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths in 24 hours

Pune district reports 781 fresh Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths in 24 hours

pune Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 21:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The state health department on Sunday reported 781 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 25 deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.52 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.25 lakh have recovered, 7,477 have been reported dead and 19,658 are active cases, undergoing treatment at hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune city reported 362 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total count to 1,80,299, while 19 deaths took the death toll to 4,230. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 182 fresh cases on Sunday taking the final count to 88,732. One reported death took the death toll in PCMC to 1,264. Pune rural reported 237 new cases taking the final count to 83,534 and five deaths took the death toll to 1,949, according to the state health department.

As per the state health department report, 4,362 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such patients to over 16.80 lakh. The recovery rate in the state stands at 92.36 per cent. Also, 5,544 new cases in the state were reported on Sunday taking the total cases to over 18.20 lakh.

In addition, 85 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state on Sunday taking the death toll to 48,136. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.59%. Of 1,08,04,422 laboratory samples, 18,20,059 have tested positive (16.85%) for Covid-19 till Sunday. Currently 5,26,555 people are in home quarantine and 6,814 people are in institutional quarantine.

