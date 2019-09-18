Pune district to receive heavy rains over the next two days: IMD

pune

The city and suburbs witnessed incessant rainfall on Wednesday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in isolated areas in the district for the next two days as well.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar recorded 4.0mm rainfall, Lohegaon 13mm and Pashan 23mm rainfall on Wednesday till 5.30pm. The intensity of the rain increased on Wednesday evening and was consistent till nightfall.

Pune has so far recorded at least 840mm rain since the beginning of the season and the city is likely to surpass the 1,000mm mark by the end of the season if the same trend continues.

Due to rains, traffic chaos was reported from the regional transport office (RTO) chowk to Jehangir Hospital stretch and on JM road and Karve road, according to the traffic police department. Waterlogging was reported at Balgandharv chowk, Jungli Maharaj road and near the Pune railway station road.

On Wednesday, Solapur recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 58mm. Santacruz recorded 38mm rainfall, Kolhapur 7mm and hill station Mahabaleshwar 6mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, IMD has forecast moderate rainfall for western Maharashtra regions for the next two days.

According to IMD statement, “The low-pressure area lies over north Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh. It is very likely to weaken during the next 24 hours. The western parts of the monsoon trough are in its near-normal position. However, its eastern part has shifted northwards and runs towards northeast India. A cyclonic circulation lies over Malay peninsula and neighbourhood which is likely to shift northwards gradually along Arakan coast and move over to the north Bay of Bengal around September 19 and 20,” said the statement.

“Under the influence of the above systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over north Konkan and central Maharashtra on September 19 and 20.”

