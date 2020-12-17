e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune distrtict reports 725 fresh Covid-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

Pune distrtict reports 725 fresh Covid-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

pune Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 21:55 IST
Namrata Devikar
Namrata Devikar
         

The state health department reported 725 fresh Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Thursday.

Five deaths were reported in Pune district in 24 hours which puts the Covid-related death toll at 7,654.

The district has 3.63 lakh Covid-19 cases, of which 3.4 lakh have recovered, and 16,865 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 210 fresh Covid cases taking the final count to 85,856. Three deaths took the rural toll to 2,027, according to the state health department.

Pune city reported 357 new Covid cases, taking its total count to 1,87,308. Two deaths reported on Thursday, moved to PMC death toll to 4,559.

PCMC reported 158 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its final count to 91,937. No deaths were reported on Thursday. The death toll in PCMC stands at 1,259.

The recovery rate in the state is 94.10%.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.57%. Currently 5,06,914 people are in home quarantine and 4,033 people are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

top news
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
India welcomes normalisation of ties by Israel and Morocco, calls for talks with Palestinians
India welcomes normalisation of ties by Israel and Morocco, calls for talks with Palestinians
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
‘Everything but effective probe’: Kerala CM writes to PM, asks to rein in central agencies
‘Everything but effective probe’: Kerala CM writes to PM, asks to rein in central agencies
EU’s Covid-19 vaccination to begin on Dec 27, confirm Ursula Von der Leyen
EU’s Covid-19 vaccination to begin on Dec 27, confirm Ursula Von der Leyen
Netflix knows your kids are mischievous, so here’s what it suggests
Netflix knows your kids are mischievous, so here’s what it suggests
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In