Pune eateries receive notices for illegally supplying to online food aggregators

Food and drug administration (FDA) department in Pune, has issued warning notices to 149 food establishments in the city that are attached to online food apps. The officials found that these restaurants were supplying food to online food aggregators without proper licences issued by the FDA.

The FDA action comes after a series of complaints from customers about the hygiene and quality of food supplied by online food aggregators.

“In the action taken by the department, out of 552 restaurants in the city, 149 were found running without proper FDA license, as per Food Safety and Standards Act,” said Suresh Deshmukh, joint commissioner FDA, Pune.

Deshmukh said, “There are 149 eateries in Pune which are illegally serving food to various online application-based delivery firms. We have issued notices against them and asked them to compile within next 15 days.”

“At the same time, we have also warned online food supplying apps like Zomato, Uber Eats, Swiggy and Foodpanda not to collect food from restaurants which are violating FDA norms,” added Deshmukh.

According to FDA officers, for the last two months, they have noticed violations in the quality and hygiene by online food delivery apps. As a result of which the FDA has made it compulsory for the online food aggregators to maintain the health record of each food delivery boy, to avoid the spread of infectious diseases.

So till date, 36 restaurants in the city have successfully completed health check-ups of the delivery boys and received a certificate from the FDA. As of now, at least 62 restaurants were approached the FDA for health record compilation of food delivery boys. After a personal visit by a food inspector, it will be cleared.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 17:23 IST