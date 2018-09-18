Pune fire department on ‘precaution mode’ for Ganpati immersion

The Pune municipal corporation has taken various precautions to ensure the safety of citizens during Ganpati immersion festivities.

Due to heavy rains in the catchment area of Khadakwasla reservoir and also because the irrigation department released water in the Mula and Mutha rivers, the water bodies are swollen. There are chances of more water being released during the Ganesh immersion festivities.

Considering these factors, Saurabh Rao, PMC commissioner, has instructed the fire department to take necessary steps for the residents’ safety.

Sanjay More, public relations officer, PMC said that the fire department has made ropes available, so that if any resident slips by accident, he can catch the rope and protect himself.

In spite of PMC’s initiative of having artificial tanks installed at immersion ghats, some residents still want to immerse Ganpati in flowing water and hence, the precautions. The fire department has also deputed 134 life guards near various water bodies for protection of residents .

Few residents have hired a boat to immerse Ganesh idol in deep waters.

