Pune flat buyer falls to death from 6th floor of under construction building

The project manager of a Dhayari-based construction project was booked on Tuesday after a 28-year-old woman fell to her death from the sixth floor of a building under construction. The deceased woman was identified as Mansi Vishal Dabhade, 28, a resident of Erandwane in Pune, who had booked a flat in the project. The project manager was identified as Nilesh Prakash Joshi, 38, a resident of Raghukulnagar, Aundh road.

A case under Sections 304 (a) (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against a man identified as Joshi. However, he was not arrested in the case. The incident happened on March 4 at the site of Park View building in Chavan Baug area of Dhayari, Pune. The woman sustained a head injury to which she succumbed on the same day.

The woman and her husband, who holds a private job in the city, had booked a flat on the thirteenth floor of the building next to the one where the incident took place. The woman was supposed to meet the sales manager as well as the project manager the day the incident happened. However, the project manager did not wait for the sales manager to reach the spot and took the deceased woman on a tour himself, according to assistant police inspector (API) Jyoti Gadkari.

The woman’s death was recorded as an accidental death at the Sinhagad police station. API Gadkari, said, “The building had grilles all around the site but not on the side from where the woman fell. When I asked the project manager why there was no grille on that side, he said that it was used to transport cement and tiles up and down the site. However, he said that the area was not being used as it was a Sunday.” API Gadkari also said that responsible people should have cordoned-off the area with a danger sign and not allowed anyone near the spot.

The complaint in the matter was filed by assistant police inspector API Gadkari after investigating the circumstances under which the woman fell.