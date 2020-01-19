Pune hosts the stage for spotlights and applause

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 16:30 IST

Pune has a rich culture covering art, music, humour and heritage. From traditional classical music concerts to live comedy shows, the city has something for all.

Here’s a look at the quarterly year calendar

Music

1. What: Ghazals by Rekha Bhardwaj

Rekha will be presenting ghazals by stalwarts in the field and also a few of her husband Vishal Bhardwaj’s unreleased compositions

Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Vimannagar

When: January 26, 7 pm onwards

2. What: Asha Parekh Live

Singers Vivek Pandey, Makarand Patankar and Komal Kanakia will be honouring the legendary actor by performing her popular songs

Where: Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha

When: January 26, 5 pm

3. What: Ek Shaam Ghazal Ki

Talat Aziz will present a mix of his popular ghazals and a few unheard ones in this soulful session.

Ghazal singer Talat Aziz

Where: Ganesh Kala Krida Rangamanch

When: February 1, 5.45pm

4. What: Classical vocalist Mahesh Kale’s Infusion: taking classical beyond

Mahesh Kale

The national award winner will mesmerise the audience with his music

Where: Ganesh Kala Krida Manch

When: February 2, 6.45 pm

5. What: Supersonic Festival 2020

Considered one of the most popular music festivals of Pune, the line-up includes popular artists from across the globe

Where: Mahalakshmi Lawns, Kharadi

When: February 7, 5 pm onwards

6. What: Sanam band live

The amount collected through the concert will be directed towards the education of underprivileged girls by NGO Fuel

Sanam band live

Where: Sunny’s World, Mulshi

When: February 9, 5 pm

7. What: Ruhaniyat: a music festival

Ruhaniyat brings to the audience an experience emerging from the combined power of music and spirituality; opening the hearts, and minds. Conceived and curated by Mahesh Babu, managing director of Banyan Tree Events, Ruhaniyat is a movement of sorts; a journey towards peace, harmony, universal brotherhood, love and, towards the self

Where: Empress Garden

When: February 9, 6.30 pm

Comedy

1. Who: Akash Gupta

What: Akash Gupta will tickle your funny bone with his comedy special ‘Excuse me, brother’

Where: Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp

When: January 25, 7 pm

2. Who: Vipul Goyal

What: Catch comedian Vipul Goyal live in a show where he will talk about cricket, Indian trains, dating, management and politics

Vipul Goyal

Where: Classic Rock Coffee Co, Kalyaninagar

When: January 26, 8.30 pm

3. Who: Nishant Suri

What: Why so SURIous? by Nishant Suri. Suri is known for his dark humour comedy and endless jokes on current affairs

Where: Classic Rock Coffee Co, Kalyaninagar

When: February 14, 6.30pm

Children activities

1. What: Art of cartooning

A drawing workshop for kids. An interesting hands-on workshop to learn to cartoon

Art of cartooning.

Where: Divas and Dudes, Kondhwa

When: January 25, 11.30 am

2. What: Taal inc

Kids in rhythm, a session where one can learn to play the djembe and also participate in drum circles

Where: Taal inc, Baner

When: January 25, 5pm-6pm

3. What: Where is the sun?

A story and warli art session for children. Participants will be given a chance to learn the basics of the art form

Where: Amazeum Children’s museum, Senapati Bapat road

When: January 26, 4.30 pm

4. What: One with nature: a fun nature fest for kids and parents. A special gardening event which will include parents and children

.A special gardening event which will include parents and children

Where: Empress Garden

When: February 1-2, 11am

5. What: Kidzania

A day-long fun space for kids to enjoy activities

Where: The Secret Garden, Koregaon Park

When: February 16, 10am

6. What: From jumping around on trampoline parks and sliding down trays and jumping into a pool of colourful balls, or zip-lining across the floor, here’s something for everyone

Where: Happy Planet, Phoenix Marketcity, Vimannagar

When: Ongoing 11 am to 9.30 pm

7. What: Experience go-karting and learn how to tackle obstacles at this centre

Where: Royal Dorabjee Mall, Undri

When: Ongoing 10 am to 10 pm

Theatre

1. What: Himalayachi Savli

Theatre comeback of veteran actor Sharad Ponkshe. The Marathi play is creating waves for its honest portrayal and depiction of real characters

The Marathi play is creating waves for its honest portrayal and depiction of real characters

Where: Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, Kothrud

When: February 6, 5 pm

2. What: Hello Zindagi’

Still from the play

It’s a play written by Smita Bansal and directed by Raman Kumar. Five women of different cast and characteristics are staying together in a posh flat in Mumbai

Where: Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp

When: February 29, 8 pm

3. What: Jab We Separated

Directed by Rakesh Bedi and starring Shweta Tiwari, the play explores the structure of a nuclear family, commenting upon the independence that comes with financial security and no family pressure. The couple is not answerable to anyone except themselves.

Where: Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp

When: February 29, 5 pm