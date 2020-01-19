Pune hosts the stage for spotlights and applause
Here’s your guide to attending and participating in the most-awaited and interesting events and activitiespune Updated: Jan 19, 2020 16:30 IST
Pune has a rich culture covering art, music, humour and heritage. From traditional classical music concerts to live comedy shows, the city has something for all.
Here’s a look at the quarterly year calendar
Music
1. What: Ghazals by Rekha Bhardwaj
Rekha will be presenting ghazals by stalwarts in the field and also a few of her husband Vishal Bhardwaj’s unreleased compositions
Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Vimannagar
When: January 26, 7 pm onwards
2. What: Asha Parekh Live
Singers Vivek Pandey, Makarand Patankar and Komal Kanakia will be honouring the legendary actor by performing her popular songs
Where: Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha
When: January 26, 5 pm
3. What: Ek Shaam Ghazal Ki
Talat Aziz will present a mix of his popular ghazals and a few unheard ones in this soulful session.
Where: Ganesh Kala Krida Rangamanch
When: February 1, 5.45pm
4. What: Classical vocalist Mahesh Kale’s Infusion: taking classical beyond
The national award winner will mesmerise the audience with his music
Where: Ganesh Kala Krida Manch
When: February 2, 6.45 pm
5. What: Supersonic Festival 2020
Considered one of the most popular music festivals of Pune, the line-up includes popular artists from across the globe
Where: Mahalakshmi Lawns, Kharadi
When: February 7, 5 pm onwards
6. What: Sanam band live
The amount collected through the concert will be directed towards the education of underprivileged girls by NGO Fuel
Where: Sunny’s World, Mulshi
When: February 9, 5 pm
7. What: Ruhaniyat: a music festival
Ruhaniyat brings to the audience an experience emerging from the combined power of music and spirituality; opening the hearts, and minds. Conceived and curated by Mahesh Babu, managing director of Banyan Tree Events, Ruhaniyat is a movement of sorts; a journey towards peace, harmony, universal brotherhood, love and, towards the self
Where: Empress Garden
When: February 9, 6.30 pm
Comedy
1. Who: Akash Gupta
What: Akash Gupta will tickle your funny bone with his comedy special ‘Excuse me, brother’
Where: Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp
When: January 25, 7 pm
2. Who: Vipul Goyal
What: Catch comedian Vipul Goyal live in a show where he will talk about cricket, Indian trains, dating, management and politics
Where: Classic Rock Coffee Co, Kalyaninagar
When: January 26, 8.30 pm
3. Who: Nishant Suri
What: Why so SURIous? by Nishant Suri. Suri is known for his dark humour comedy and endless jokes on current affairs
Where: Classic Rock Coffee Co, Kalyaninagar
When: February 14, 6.30pm
Children activities
1. What: Art of cartooning
A drawing workshop for kids. An interesting hands-on workshop to learn to cartoon
Where: Divas and Dudes, Kondhwa
When: January 25, 11.30 am
2. What: Taal inc
Kids in rhythm, a session where one can learn to play the djembe and also participate in drum circles
Where: Taal inc, Baner
When: January 25, 5pm-6pm
3. What: Where is the sun?
A story and warli art session for children. Participants will be given a chance to learn the basics of the art form
Where: Amazeum Children’s museum, Senapati Bapat road
When: January 26, 4.30 pm
4. What: One with nature: a fun nature fest for kids and parents. A special gardening event which will include parents and children
Where: Empress Garden
When: February 1-2, 11am
5. What: Kidzania
A day-long fun space for kids to enjoy activities
Where: The Secret Garden, Koregaon Park
When: February 16, 10am
6. What: From jumping around on trampoline parks and sliding down trays and jumping into a pool of colourful balls, or zip-lining across the floor, here’s something for everyone
Where: Happy Planet, Phoenix Marketcity, Vimannagar
When: Ongoing 11 am to 9.30 pm
7. What: Experience go-karting and learn how to tackle obstacles at this centre
Where: Royal Dorabjee Mall, Undri
When: Ongoing 10 am to 10 pm
Theatre
1. What: Himalayachi Savli
Theatre comeback of veteran actor Sharad Ponkshe. The Marathi play is creating waves for its honest portrayal and depiction of real characters
Where: Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, Kothrud
When: February 6, 5 pm
2. What: Hello Zindagi’
It’s a play written by Smita Bansal and directed by Raman Kumar. Five women of different cast and characteristics are staying together in a posh flat in Mumbai
Where: Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp
When: February 29, 8 pm
3. What: Jab We Separated
Directed by Rakesh Bedi and starring Shweta Tiwari, the play explores the structure of a nuclear family, commenting upon the independence that comes with financial security and no family pressure. The couple is not answerable to anyone except themselves.
Where: Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp
When: February 29, 5 pm