Pune human rights lawyer Asim Sarode provided with police security

The Pune police have stepped up security cover for prominent human rights lawyer Aseem Sarode from November 1, following intelligence inputs about a threat to his life.

Besides Sarode, the name of another activist, Dr Vishwambhar Choudhari, has also been cited by the police as a person who will be provided with police security.

“There is no direct threat to me. I came to know about it through the media and an unofficial briefing done by the police regarding threats to 41 activists. I take a stand on some issues that is why I am being targeted,” Dr Choudhari said.

Sarode is known to have taken up cudgels against many influential people on the environmental and social front. Shivaji Bodakhe, joint commissioner (Law and Order), said, “Sarode is known to be an activist and there are threats to him after which we have provided him with police security.”

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 15:15 IST