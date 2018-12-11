Pune International Film Festival to screen 17 Oscar-nominated movies

Despite the royalty per screen sky rocketing, Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) team has managed to acquire the rights of 17 films, official entries to the Oscars ahead of the 17th edition of PIFF, set to begin on January 10 and run until January 2019.

“Getting good films is becoming difficult for any film festival. Last year we spent ₹20 lakh rupees to procure world cinema while this year we estimate an expenditure of ₹10 Lakhs more. What used to be a royalty of 150 Euros has now gone up to 1500 euro per screening of a film. And this film festival being a festival for the young audience in large numbers, we need to have at least two screenings thus costing us almost 3000 euro per film,” said Jabbar Patel, festival director,PIFF.

This time the 8 day film festival, will showcase more than 150 films which have been selected by the screening committee out of 1634 films from across 114 countries from Western Europe, America, South America and Asia.

The central theme of the 17th edition of PIFF will be based on celebrating the 150th year of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary with a tagline ‘in search of truth’. There will be five films on Mahatma Gandhi including the film Mahatma: life of Gandhi, a documentary by Vithalbhai Zaveri.

The festival will be screened across 10 screens and 4 venues, City Pride Kothrud has been selected as the main venue along with City Pride Satara road, City Pride Mangala and National Film Archive of India (NFAI).

