e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune-Lonavla local trains to resume operations from October 12

Pune-Lonavla local trains to resume operations from October 12

pune Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:34 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

Pune – Lonavla local trains will resume operations from October 12, according to railway officials, who said that the decision was taken after a detailed discussion among stakeholders who sought more time for preparations.

It was earlier reported that the train service is likely to start on October 8, according to the letter written by Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta to the Pune railway division. However, after subsequent meetings and discussion, the date has been postponed now.

The number of passengers per local train will be reduced from 1,200 to 700 to maintain social distancing during the travel as per the instructions. Also a ‘QR code’ based e-pass system has been introduced which will be monitored by the IT cell of the Pune police department. People engaged in essential services will have to get the e-pass with the QR code and identity card in order to travel via the local trains.

Since the countrywide lockdown began on March 23, all the train operations in the Pune railway division were stopped. Now almost after six months the local trains are starting back in Pune which is a major transport mode for working people between Pune to Lonavla stretch.

top news
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
IPL 2020, Live Score: Rabada, Stoinis star in DC’s 59-run win over RCB
IPL 2020, Live Score: Rabada, Stoinis star in DC’s 59-run win over RCB
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In