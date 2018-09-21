Pune man arrested for attempted murder of boyfriend

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking his male partner, the Khadak police said on Thursday. A case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the IPC was registered against the accused.

The arrested man was identified as Anurag Kamlesh Bhatia, a resident of Krushna Kamal society on Pashan road. The complaint was filed by 46-year-old Rajesh Anil Vartak, a resident of Subhash nagar in Shukrawar Peth. The incident happened around 6 am at the complainant’s house on Wednesday.

The complainant approached the police and Bhatia was arrested after which he was produced in a local court and remanded to two days in police custody.

“The two met through an online dating application and have been together ever since,” said assistant police inspector Umaji Rathod of Khadak police station who is investigating the case.

Bhatia attacked Vartak with a metal sickle for reasons which are under investigation. Vartak, who owns a two-wheeler showroom in Mundhwa, sustained injuries on his head, right shoulder and has a fractured jaw is undergoing treatment.

Bhatia has a diploma in engineering from a local college. He graduated from the college two years ago and has been unemployed ever since, according to the police.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 12:24 IST