Pune municipal corporation approves Rs 10 crore for Ghorpadi land acquisition 

The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved Rs 10 crore for land acquisition for the proposed railway over bridge (RoB) at Ghorpadi.

According to officials, PMC has got all necessary permissions from defence and railways for building two railway over bridges at Ghorpadi but the work did not start on the ground due to encroachments and land acquisition woes.

Yogesh Mulik, standing committee chairman said that as the PMC has approved Rs 10 crore to acquire land near Pune-Solapur railway crossing which will help to commence work on ground earlier.

Mulik , said, “The 16 properties come under PMC limit, while 13 homes come under railways which the PMC will need to acquire. The general body of the PMC had given nod for the proposal in June 2018.”

Saurabh Rao, PMC Commissioner assured railways that in next two weeks the PMC and police will remove the encroachments along the proposed site.

The eastern part of Pune which includes Mundhwa , Kharadi and Kalyaninagar which is developing at a rapid pace is connected to the main city by a narrow road at Ghorpadi and some area of the Ghorpadi village falls under Pune cantonment and some under ministry of defence. There is a railway crossing at Pune –Miraj railway line and Pune – Solpaur railway line barely 700 metres from here which causes traffic chaos in the area.

Local residents , leaders and social welfare people had raised doubts and conveyed their problems due to which in 2008 PMC gave green signal to the railway over bridge of 13 metres wide at Pune-Miraj railway line and Pune-Solapur railway line.

The required area for the proposed flyover falls under Indian railway, Pune cantonment and ministry of defence respectively. The ministry of defence, government of India and central government had given the working permission for the project on August 12, 2 016. The PMC will start the work on Pune-Solapur route in the first phase and later on Pune-Miraj railway over bridge.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 14:37 IST