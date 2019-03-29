Pune Municipal Corporation closes gates on Zensar... gets paid Rs 6.18 crore in property tax

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Tuesday, resorted to sealing the gates of Zensar Technologies, Kharadi , the city’s blue-chip info- tech firm, to recover unpaid property tax dues. The software company immediately cleared the dues, Rs 6.18 crore.

Vilas Kanade, head of PMC property tax department, said, “We were following up with the software company for the last many days, but every time they were making excuses. Our team then decided to seal the entry gate of the company on Tuesday. After PMC officers sealed the gates, the company immediately took necessary steps and delivered a cheque of Rs 6.18 crore to the PMC.

Sandeep Kishore, CEO and MD, Zensar Technologies, said, “This matter was immediately resolved amicably with the corporation officials and we appreciate the support of the PMC towards our Pune operations.”

Kanade said that PMC, this week, has also recovered a total Rs 11.5 crore in dues from various property owners, so far.

“Panchsheel Developers also paid Rs 9.64 lakh for property located in Yerwada,” Kanade said.

“We are appealing to property owners to pay dues. Considering the financial year-end, PMC is taking all efforts to recover property tax,” said Kanade.

As of March 26, PMC has collected Rs 1,138 crore in property tax.

With March 31 the deadline for paying tax for this financial year, PMC is contacting defaulters and asking for the dues.

PMC will keep all tax collection centre open on March 31, a Sunday, so citizens can pay tax either online, or physically, at all regional ward offices.

Property tax collection this week

- PMC, this week, has recovered a total Rs 11.5 crore in dues from various property owners, so far.

-Panchsheel Developers paid Rs 9.64 lakh for property in Yerwada

- As of March 26, PMC has collected Rs 1,138 crore in property tax.

- PMC will keep all tax collection centres open on March 31, a Sunday, so citizens can pay tax either online, or physically, at all regional ward offices.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 16:46 IST