Pune Municipal Corporation unplugs drainage bottleneck near Katraj dairy

pune

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:33 IST

Residents of Katraj can finally breathe a sigh of relief, as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has finally begun work on the road widening near Katraj dairy by 200 feet. This will help resolve the traffic congestion problem in the area.

Along with the road widening, the civic body has also begun work on the drainage line.

Residents in the area have been living with a foul stench and wading through drainage water, along with the rainwater accumulated on the road and massive traffic congestion, as the civic body was not able to commence the work.

Corporator Vasant More said, “This problem has been going on for a decade, as two of the land owners, were refusing to give their land for the developmental work. However, while one of them has given the land to the PMC, the remaining portion will also be acquired soon.”

He added, “The road widening work has already begun on one of the plot acquired by the PMC. With the widening of this road, the problem of traffic congestion near the Katraj dairy will be resolved. The work on the drainage line has also begun and it will be installed on the land acquired.”

“We had sent a notice to one of the land owner, stating that, the accumulated water can lead to severe health issues. We also sought legal help from the PMC’s team in order to convince the land owner. The work will be completed in the next four months.” said More.

Why the delay

Work on the Swargate-Katraj road stretch of the Satara bus rapid transit system (BRTS) near Katraj dairy was being delayed due to problems related to land acquisition.

According to local residents, even after 15 months, the Satara road BRTS work is yet to be completed with large uncovered drainages threatening the lives of commuters.

According to corporator Vasant More, an area resident, Ramesh Kadam, who owns a stretch of land adjacent to Kamthe Automobiles, is refusing to let go of his land. While Kamthe automobiles has let the PMC acquire its land, Kadam will also hand over the land to civic body soon.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 16:33 IST