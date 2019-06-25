Pune on my mind: City’s development is my responsibility, says Bapat

I saw first in my early childhood is not the same today. Yet, my attachment with the city has remained what it was then. I am in Pune’s politics for the past four decades and have always worked sincerely towards the betterment of this city and its people with the conviction that the way a soldier is never off duty, similarly a real politician should never be off duty, whether in power or not.

As I write this being a Member of Parliament representing Pune, I feel I have a big responsibility for development of the city and improving the overall life standard of people here. From my end, I have been trying it ever since I have been in public life.

To list out my priorities for people of Pune, I must mention here what I have done so far and my plans for future. To avoid delay, I have sought reports on key projects on weekly basis.

As the guardian minister I had presented a list of developmental works before the state cabinet. The most prominent work among them is the Pune Metro plan.

I went to New Delhi to meet senior officials to push our metro project. Not only I have worked for building up consensus of all leaders, but also met national leaders and decision makers for financial support to the project.

But only the metro project is not going to be a panacea for Pune’s mass transport. Therefore, I will ensure that other mode of transports such as Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is strengthened. To further decongest the city roads, we plan to build High Capacity Mass Transit Road (HCMTR), also known as inner ring road. It will address the traffic issue throughout Pune.

Projects like river rejuvenation, outer ring road and international airport at Purandar have already been proposed by various government agencies. Since the party I represent – Bharatiya Janata Party – is in power at local body, state government and Centre, it will be a winwin situation to push all the developmental works. Projects worth more than Rs 70,000 crore have been initiated by our government in Pune region in the last 5 years.

As the Pune MP, I will see that all aforementioned work initiated by me and my colleagues gets completed in stipulated time. I have a dream of developing Pune into a modern city. In Smart City survey, Pune ranked second in India. I will see how we can reach the number one position.

I am also trying to expedite process for town planning schemes proposed by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) along the ring road. It would be a unique project. Hinjewadi IT park, which employees more than three lakh IT engineers and contributes immensely to country’s economy, is now well established. I think similar IT parks can come along the ring road.

I have already discussed with Nitin Gadkari about work pertaining to proposed ring road project along the national highway. Our first tender is out and the land acquisition has started. Soon our work will get started in full speed as our basic framework is ready.

We have already got an extension of land for Pune airport. Now work for international airport at Purandar will soon begin. The company has already been formed, land acquisition has begun, notifications and related work have been initiated. All the process has started and there should not be any delay.

As far as water is concerned, we are committed to provide water to Pune 24x7. The tender for water storage tank construction is already out and work has also started. New pipelines and meterbased water distribution will be undertaken. Through this, we expect to save 4-5 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) water which otherwise was getting waste due to leakages.

The Bhama Askhed dam issue will also be solved soon which would directly ease the water problems of eastern Pune like Wagholi, Wadgaonsheri, Chandannagar, Lohegaon and other areas.

We are sensitive towards environmental issues. The long-pending bio-diversity plan (BDP) policy is okayed by CM. We have narrowed the scope for construction over hills. It will be developed in biodiversity parks to maintain greenery of the city. The development plan (DP) which was standstill in the last government’s tenure has been taken forward by us.

Once the Mula-Mutha river was the lifeline of Pune. Today the river is in a bad state. So, we have taken initiative to clean it through our river cleaning project. For the same Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated and implemented through Japan’s JICA agency.

Every great achievement is made slowly. We are sure we will do it, but allow us some time and support.

State of Pune today: Pune’s population has grown and so are its problems, but I can see it now on the development path

One change that I want to see: Pune’s mass transport needs urgent attention and I am working to improve it.

Girish Bapat is a senior BJP leader and member of parliament from Pune constituency

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 15:07 IST