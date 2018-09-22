Pune organisations come together to help Marathi films be heard

In an attempt to help amateur and established film-makers, actors and producers understand the importance of packaging and promoting their films, Divine Cause, an organisation working in the field of art, social and culture, in association with Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal (All India Marathi Film Corporation) has organised a panel discussion on The place of Marathi films in the international market.

The three-hour long discussion will help directors, writers and producers understand international markets better. Priti Victor, founder of Divine Cause, said while addressing the press, “We want to create a platform where Marathi films will be helped to fare better in terms of production value, reach and at film festivals. We have experts from the field who will help guide them better.”

The speakers on the panel include, Ramdas Phutane, film-maker; Ujwal Nirgudkar, member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; Prakash Magdum, director of National Film Archive of India (NFAI); Sandeep Sawant, film-maker (Shwaas fame), Milind Lele, film-maker, and Nagesh Bhosale, actor. The session will be conducted by film writer and journalist Raj Kazi.

When asked whether one day was enough to address such a wide topic, Kazi said, “It is important to start and we are glad we have begun. Eventually, we will have similar sessions periodically. This first time event is to help people come out and address their concerns. The experts will also throw the floor open for an interactive session at the end.”

Victor added, “We plan to create a module and replicate it in several other cities.”

Event details

What: Panel discussion on The place of Marathi films in the international market

Where: Balgandharva Rang Mandir, JM road

When: September 26, 5 pm onwards

The event is open to all

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 16:59 IST