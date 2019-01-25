Pune parents prepare prior to upcoming exam season

“Parents should take more care of the behaviour of their children when they are in 9th and 10th standards. It is during this phase that friendships become stronger and take precedence over other important things. The concept of studying together is also stronger,” said Anil Gunjal, assistant secretary of the Maharashtra State Board of secondary and higher secondary education.

On the academic front, he said that parents should look at what interest their child and help them find a career. “What is needed in these formative years is your support, teach him/her how to live,” he said.

Gunjal said that it is not important to sit with the child and make them learn their lessons. Parents should rather help children develop a style of study, he said. The event was held at the auditorium of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Paranjape Vidya Mandir on January 20. It was packed with parents whose wards are studying inClasses 7, 8, 9 and 10. The single issue which united the audience gathered was how to make their ward listen to them and make them study. The questions raised by parents were answered by experts on the theme preparing teenagers for the challenges in the tenth standard and beyond. The lecture was organised by Gurumantra Educational Trust and COEPians Academy started by former students of the College of Engineering, Pune (COEP).

The lecture explained to parents how to deal with teenagers and their attitude towards academics. “Many questions on teenage problems, parent-child relationship were asked during the session. Experts like Anil Gunjal, assistant secretary of the Maharashtra State Board, Pune, and Dr Swati Joshi, psychiatrist spoke about these issues,” said Sheshadri Naik, founder, COEPians Academy.

“It is important to have conversation with the children. Now-a-days parents hardly communicate with their children. They only listen and don’t comprehend,” he said.

Speaking from the medical point of view, Dr Swati Joshi, a practicing psychiatrist said, “Teenagers are brisk and active. They have lot of energy. Their appearance is undergoing a drastic change. They are dealing with identity issues and are confused. Parents need to be strong and be able to cope with this. Instead of pushing them into doing things they don’t lke, it is important to prepare them to be good human beings and allow them to choose their own career. Let them follow their dreams . Give them a free hand to be happy with their choice.”

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 16:41 IST