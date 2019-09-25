e-paper
Pune police arrest man for sexually assaulting teen daughter

pune Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:59 IST
The Pune police arrested a 35-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter.

The complaint was filed by a 42-year-old woman, known to the victim. According to the complaint, the accused, who is an electrician by profession, had been allegedly assaulting the girl for the past three years.

The complainant works as a counsellor across various schools in the city. During a session with the victim, the girl broke down and narrated the incident to the counsellor. The father-daughter duo was taken to the Sassoon General Hospital for medical tests.

“The accused has been remanded to five days in police custody by a local court,” said Sambhaji Nimbalkar, senior inspector, Market Yard police station.

A case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at Market Yard police station.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 19:59 IST

