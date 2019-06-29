Pune police recover 488gm cocaine from Nigerian citizen

A Nigerian citizen was arrested by the crime branch of Pune city police in Baner for allegedly possessing 488 gramme cocaine worth Rs 48.62 lakh on Thursday night.

The police recovered Rs 8.39 lakh cash, three mobile phones, 12 bottles of foreign liquor, one car, totally valued at Rs 63 lakh, including the seized cocaine.

The accused has been identified as Faulrin Abdulaziz Andoi (47), a native of Nigeria, who resided in Baner. He was wanted by the police for several months.

Additional commissioner of police (ACP) Ashok Morale Add said, “The accused used to travel in car and sell drugs to different places, including Koregaon Park, Kalyaninagar, Camp and Kondhwa.”

DCP (crime) Shirish Sardeshpande, ACP Sameer Shaikh supervised the investigation team which included inspectors Rajendra Mohite, Manisha Zende and Gajanan Pawar.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 15:17 IST