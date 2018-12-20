Pune police seize bitcoins worth Rs 64 lakh in GainBitcoin case

Pune police have seized 451.999 in bitcoins (electronic cash) in the GainBitcoin case, the first bitcoin case to be registered with the Pune police this year.

The seizure is valued at Rs 64,00,000, according to Jypotipriya Singh, deputy commissioner of police, economic offences wing (EOW) and cyber crime, Pune.

The seizure was made with the help of KPMG, which was appointed forensic auditor in the case; an appointment validated by K Vekatesham, commissioner of police, Pune.

A forensic analysis of digital equipment found in the possession of Sahil Omprakash Bagla, a resident of Delhi, exposed his bitcoins wallet address.

DCP Singh said, "It will undergo value assessment and will then be transferred to the government wallet. Already, the same process was followed in earlier recoveries in the case."

A 4,000-page chargesheet in the GainBitcoin case was filed against nine people by the city police on November 5 - Amit Mahendrakumar Bhardwaj, 35; Vivekumar Mahendrakumar Bhardwaj, 31; Kajal Jitendra Shingavi, 25; Vyas Narhari Sapa, 46; Sahil Shriomprakash Bagla; Nikunj Virendrakumar Jain, 29; Hemant Chandrakant Bhope, 46; Hemant Vushwas Suryavanshi, 52; and Pankaj Shrinandkishor Adlakha, 40. The nine accused had duped 227 people - 57 from Dattawadi and 170 from Nigdi - of a total of 1,750 bitcoins.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 16:23 IST