Pune police solve murder case in two hours

The Pune police solved a case of murder on Thursday within a matter of two hours after finding the body of man with severe head injuries.

The deceased, Vikas Namdev Bhosale, 42, was a resident of Panchasheelnagar in Ghorpadi. His body was found on the footpath near Jama Masjid in Ghorpadi after an unidentified person called the police control room.

The police rushed Bhosale to the Sassoon General Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, according to the police.

The police arrested two men — Ganesh Suryakant Jadhav, 29, a resident of Vyankatesh Society in Tata Colony in Ghorpadigaon and Vivek alias Pappu Suryakant Jadhav, 31, a resident of Railway quarters in Ghorpadi.

"The families of the accused and the deceased had a long standing feud. The two arrested men were enraged because of it," said senior police inspector Sampatrao Bhosale of Mundhwa police station.

The police found closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from a shop located close to the mosque. The two were clearly seen hitting Bhosale in the head with a tile.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Mundhwa police station.

