Pune RTO serves notice to PMPML asking to shut down operations of 15 buses

In the light of the fire accidents and bus breakdowns of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has served a notice to the city transport provider to shut down operations of 15 buses post a detailed inspection undertaken by them.

RTO’s action came after the office received numerous complaints from the residents highlighting the bad conditions of the PMPML buses.

Vinod Sagare, deputy RTO officer said, “Based on complaints that we have received from the residents, RTO has begun the inspection of PMPML buses from last month. During the inspection, we have identified 15 buses which are not fit for plying on the city roads and hence we have asked PMPML to shut down its operations.” If the report after investigation suggests that the buses are not in the condition to operate, we immediately order the shutting down of those buses, Sagare added.

Assuring that such inspection of these buses will continue in future, Sagare has appealed to all the residents to submit the complaints regarding the PMPML buses at the RTO.

According to Sagare, the RTO inspection will specifically focus on whether the buses have the fire safety mechanisms along with other technicalities such as the electrical wiring, brake systems among others.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 16:48 IST