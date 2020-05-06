Pune’s crime rate falls, but control room flooded with calls for food, travel, medical help

pune

Updated: May 06, 2020 20:57 IST

Even though the crime rate in Pune city has fallen drastically, calls during the lockdown to the police control room have increased by over 100 per cent, according to Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham.

From an average of 2,700 calls per month, calls to the Pune police control room during April rose to more than 6,880 with most of them for personal help.

“Our control room is flooded with calls for inquiries about food, medicine, autorickshaw services and travel. We have been helping people in all possible ways while ensuring strict implementation of the lockdown,” said Venkatesham.

With most people at home and streets deserted, crime in the city has come down sharply. According to statistics shared by the Pune police, 55 offences were registered in April pertaining to crime against women, body and property crimes. This is a drastic fall compared to 661 crimes recorded during January, 645 during February and 487 in March.

The data, however, does not include cyber crimes which have remained steady during March and April, said senior police officials. In March alone, Pune police received 639 complaints while April data was not available.

“Our dairy crime record has come down to one or two while there are some violations which are mostly related to lockdown order,” said Venkatesham.

Crime recorded in the city in past four months

(figures are the number of cases)

Month/Body crime/Property (theft)/ CAW (crime against women)/ Others/ Total

January/ 122/248/81/210/661

February/116/245/79/205/645

March/104/160/76/147/487

April/15/15/10/15/55