Pune’s current recovery rate highest since March

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 16:14 IST

The number of active cases undergoing treatment for the Covid-19 infection in Pune district is at 40,418, as per information released by the state health department on Friday.

The highest active number of cases in the district was reported on September 16, when Pune district reported 82,172 such cases. Since then the numbers have been coming down.

The current recovery rate in the district is 85.4%, the highest since the start of the pandemic in March. The recovery rate for Pune city is now at 90%.The district’s fatality rate is at 2%.

The district currently has over 3.21 lakh cases of which 2.75 lakh have recovered and 6,432 is the death toll.

Currently Pune district has 40,418 active cases which are the number of people still undergoing treatment for the infection or, under home isolation.

According to the information from the state health department, Pune currently has the maximum number of active cases in the state, followed by Thane, which has 30,280 active cases and then Mumbai, with 22,884 active cases.

With respect to Pune city, as per the Pune municipal corporation (PMC), as of October 15, the city reported a total of 1.56 lakh cases of the 6.92 lakh tests that have been conducted so far.

This puts the positivity rate at 22.56%.

The city’s tests per million stand at 1,56,281. With 3,920 deaths, the fatality rate in the city is 2.51%.

Out of the total, 1,41,688 have recovered which puts the recovery rate at 90.74%.

Additional commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “The doubling rate of positive cases currently stands at 197.91 days. The recovery rate is also over 90%.The situation in Pune is improving drastically.”