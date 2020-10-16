e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune’s famous Dagadusheth Ganesh temple too waterlogged on Wednesday

Pune’s famous Dagadusheth Ganesh temple too waterlogged on Wednesday

The rains on Wednesday were the highest for a single day in the month of October in the past 10 years.

pune Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 13:12 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Pune
Srimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati at Budhwar peth in Pune, was also flooded due to rains on Wednesday.
Srimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati at Budhwar peth in Pune, was also flooded due to rains on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
         

On Wednesday, when Pune received the highest rainfall for the month of October in a decade, the city’s famous Dagadusheth Ganpati temple too witnessed water logging since the entire Shivaji road, where the temple is located, was submerged while rains wreaked havoc all day long.

However, despite the heavy rain, there were no casualties reported from the city. At the temple, staff ensured that water receded immediately.

According to Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer, there were 40 distress calls made to the department, mostly relating to water entering into housing societies. At Chandan nagar, water entered into the police station, submerging documents, files and furniture.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s Shivajinagar weather station received 112.1 mm rain within 24 hours starting 8:30 am, Wednesday morning while Pashan recorded 120.2 mm rain and Lohegaon received 125.7mm rainfall. Previously on October 5, 2010, Shivajinagar had received 181.1 mm within 24 hours, which was even higher than the numbers recorded this Wednesday.

Also Read: Met department predicts intense cyclones, colder winter this year

Several residents were affected by the heavy showers as water entered into their homes causing damage to property. Due to heavy rains during three hours between 8:30 pm and 11:30 pm on Wednesday, there were multiple incidents of wall collapse and falling of trees, according to the fire brigade department. The three hours recorded 76 mm rainfall, leading to water logging in most low-lying areas of the city.

top news
‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra
Tejashwi Yadav kicks-off campaign trail; says CM Nitish Kumar is ‘tired’
Tejashwi Yadav kicks-off campaign trail; says CM Nitish Kumar is ‘tired’
‘Solid achievement’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at govt over IMF projections
‘Solid achievement’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at govt over IMF projections
Congress claims Vivek Oberoi-Sandip Ssingh angle to drugs case, demands NCB probe
Congress claims Vivek Oberoi-Sandip Ssingh angle to drugs case, demands NCB probe
Kejriwal writes to Centre seeking amendment in DU Act; says ready to start new colleges
Kejriwal writes to Centre seeking amendment in DU Act; says ready to start new colleges
Hyderabad: Locals hurl slippers at TRS MLA during his visit to flood-hit area
Hyderabad: Locals hurl slippers at TRS MLA during his visit to flood-hit area
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In