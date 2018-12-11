Today in New Delhi, India
Pune’s girl gang reign supreme at Goa half marathon

Increasing knowledge about leading a healthier lifestyle has found many to show enthusiasm and dedication towards maintaining their fitness

Updated: Dec 11, 2018 16:40 IST
Pranav Shahaney
Pranav Shahaney
Hindustan Times, Pune
Pune,girl gang,Skechers Goa river half marathon
Swati Gadave (L) with Sanya Malhotra, actor and chief guest, at the Skechers Goa river half marathon in Goa on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

City’s Swati Gadave, Priyanka Chavarkar (1:33:59) and Vinaya Malusare (1:38:59) sealed a march at the 9th Skechers Performance Goa river half marathon on Sunday, occupying all the podium spots. With a timing of 1:32:04, Gadave ensured that she would emerge victorious in what proved to be a tricky hilly terrain.

The marathon is held between Chicalim and Cortalim with a route that runs along the Zuari river.

Gadave said, “I’m extremely overwhelmed to win the half marathon under challenging conditions. It was a hilly area and I knew that I had to be at my very best if I was to end up winning the event.”

Over the past few years, the city has seen a number of endurance athletes thrive on the national stage. Increasing knowledge about leading a healthier lifestyle has found many to show enthusiasm and dedication towards maintaining their fitness.

When asked why Pune is emerging as a hotspot city for all fitness freaks, Gadave said, “The facilities here in Pune are fantastic for every athlete to succeed. We have a number of synthetic tracks, quality coaches and the weather conditions too are ideal to train. That’s why we’re seeing a number of long-distance runners coming from the city.”

Chavarkar said, “I know I fell a minute-and-a-half short of the eventual winner, but I am not too disappointed with my performance. I still have to improve on my endurance, and that is what cost me at the end, but apart from that it has been a splendid experience.”

When asked about the difficulties she faced during the half marathon, Malusare said, “I think the hill at the end was a bit tricky, but I’m glad it was as I learned a lot from it. I also wasn’t at my hundred per cent as I had weakness the previous week, and felt I could not give enough during the race.”

The 21-km half marathon for men was also extremely competitive, with Kanakappa Donni (1:16:18) winning the event ahead of Teddy Cardozo of Goa (1:17:24) and Chandrasekhar Ukey, an Army man from Belgavi who clocked 1:17:39.

RESULTS

42 km men’s marathon

1) Adinew Tolsea (Ethiopia): 2:45:33

2) Jitesh Vishwakarma Katni (MP): 3:02:12

3) Vinayak Jambotkar (Belgavi): 3:12: 18

42 km women’s marathon

1) Seema (Delhi): 3:33:20

2) Anshu Khandelwal (Kota, Rajasthan): 5:10:08

3) Ashwini G (Bengaluru): 5:11:14

21 km men

1) Kanakappa Donni (Belgavi): 1:16:18

2) Teddy Cardozo (Goa): 1:17:24

3) Chandrasekhar Ukey (Indian Army, Belgavi): 1:17: 39

21 km women

1) Swati Gadhave (Pune): 1:32:04

2) Priyanka Chavarkar (Pune): 1:33:59

3) Vinaya Malusare (Pune): 1:38:59

10 km men

1) Saidappa Myageri (Indian Army, Belgavi): 00: 34:24

2) Devaraj YK (Gadag, Karnataka): 00:35:05

10 km women

1) Sapna Patel (Varanasi): 00:41:04

2) Anita Nishad (Vasco, Goa): 00:46:12

3) Danita Diniz (Vasco, Goa): 00:48:09

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 16:40 IST

