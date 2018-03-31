Pune’s Kannada Sangha mark 100 years of founder

On Sunday, Kannada Sangha Pune has organised a celebration to mark the birth centenary year of Dr Kalmadi Shama Rao popularly known for creating educational opportunities for masses. He founded Kannada Sangh, a cultural and educational organisation in 1952 which is now one of the oldest in the city.

The series of various cultural and educational programs to mark the birth centenary year of Dr Kalmadi Shama Rao is being organised by Kannada Sangh. The first of the series will be a cultural programme to be held at Shakuntala Shetty auditorium at Dr Kalmadi Shama Rao High School, Ganeshnagar on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at 5.30 pm.

Kushal Hegde, Chairman of Kannada Sangh says, “Classical artists such as Aarti Ankalikar - Tikekar, renowned vocalist of Jaipur Atrauali gharana, Rajani Pachhapur, notable vocalist of Indian Classical Music and Ustad Usman Khan, well-known Sitarist will be felicitated with ‘Sangeet Guru Puraskar’ for their contribution towards Indian Classical Music.”

The audience will be treated to a musical Jugalbandi of Aarti Ankalikar – Tikekar performing Hindustani Vocals and Gayathri Venkataraghavan with her Carnatic Music. The performance will be a tribute to Dr Kalmadi Shama Rao. The entry for the event is only by invitation.