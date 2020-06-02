e-paper
Home / Pune News / Pune’s non-containment areas now barricade-free

Pune’s non-containment areas now barricade-free

pune Updated: Jun 02, 2020 20:05 IST
Residents in non-containment areas with the assistance of police officials and traffic branch have begun removing barricades on several arterial and main roads in the city.

The bamboo and iron barricades were erected by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and traffic police at various places to block residents of nearby and adjoining areas from entering the zones during the lockdown period to prevent the spread of Covid-19 contagion in the respective areas. Both the eastern and western regions of the city had a large number of barricades on roads.

According to citizen activists, around 200 barricades were operational in the city during the past two months. However, most of the barricades on internal roads and other connecting roads were removed by residents without permission of the civic body and traffic branch.

Hussain Khan, a resident of Kondhwa who had demanded the removal of a major barrier on the main Kondhwa road at Jyoti hotel chowk said that the barricade might cause an accident in view of the increasing vehicular traffic. Police officials and civic authorities removed the barricade at the said intersection on Tuesday morning. Similarly, other barricades in the area have been removed as they were causing inconvenience to the citizens, he said.

Amit Bhaduri, a resident of Bhavani peth said, “The containment areas must have barricades and citizens must not remove them as it is there to protect them. The police and PMC must keep a tab on those who try to remove the barricades in such areas,” he said.

Kondhwa police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said that based on the request of the citizens, the barricades have been removed in accordance with the guidelines issued by the administration.

However, the police have issued an advisory to the citizens to ensure that the curfew guidelines are followed during the night.

Additional CP traffic, Sanjay Shinde said that the barricades have been removed as the city was being opened during the day.

“We have kept the barricades at the roadside as according to the new guidelines we have to discharge nakabandi operations at night. However barricades are still there in containment zones as part of the lockdown,” he said.

