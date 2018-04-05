Pune’s Sassoon hospital performs its first kidney transplant surgery involving live donor

A 63-year-old farmer from Beed district gave a new lease of life to his 35-year-old son who needed a kidney transplant. The father donated his kidney to his ailing son, who underwent a kidney transplant surgery at the Sassoon General Hospital on Wednesday.

This surgery was the first transplant surgery in the hospital involving a live donor.

Doctors from the Sassoon General Hospital, while speaking about the transplant, said, "The recipient was suffering from kidney related issues. He had come to the hospital for a kidney transplant. His father decided to donate his kidney to save his son. The hospital has carried out three cases of kidney transplant earlier, but in all those cases the donor was a brain-dead patient. This was the first kidney transplant involving a live donor at the hospital."

Speaking about the surgery, dean, BJ Medical College, Dr Ajay Chandanwale said, "Kidney transplant is a very challenging surgery but it was successfully carried out at the Sassoon General hospital. This proves that the quality of treatment being given at the Hospital has improved in past few years and is constantly up-to-date with latest developments."